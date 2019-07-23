Liberty crime activity: Woman targeted by ‘blood,’ ‘cocaine’ phone scam

Thursday, July 11

8:11 p.m. – 500 block of Secrist Ln., a woman reported receiving a call for a man who identified himself as a detective from Texas. He told her that he found a car with cocaine and blood in it that was registered under her name. The woman gave the caller her Social Security number, according to a police report. Police say it’s a common phone scam used to get personal information.

Friday, July 12

12:07 p.m. – 400 block of Ventura Dr., a woman reported that her daughter was threatened by a man who had a gun in his backpack. Police said they found the man on Churchill Hubbard Road carrying a “knock-off Gucci book bag,” according to a police report. The man told police that he carried the gun because he was afraid of gang members in Youngstown, according to the report. The woman didn’t want to press charges. The suspect was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Saturday, July 13

10:56 a.m. – 1000 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., officers received a report for a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle said a man had taken it without her permission. Trumbull County dispatch discovered that the car was parked in a “No Parking Zone,” and it was towed by the Youngstown Police Department. The vehicle’s owner was advised to speak to a prosecutor if she wanted to file charges against the man.

Sunday, July 14

4:40 a.m. – 4000 block of Belmont Ave., officers were called to Denny’s restaurant after a customer didn’t pay his bill of $22.38, according to the report.

9:23 a.m. – 2500 block of Fifth Ave., officers were called to a home after a man reported being bitten by a dog. He told police that he was cutting his grass when the dog bit him in the leg. The owner was cited for failing to keep his dog restrained.

7:51 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to Motel 6 for a reported theft. The caller told them that she was the only person staying in the room, and her sunglasses, a cell phone wall charger and over $700 in cash was taken, according to the report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.