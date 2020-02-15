Liberty crime activity: Woman suspected of being under the influence while driving child, police say

Crime

Police in Liberty Township investigated the following incidents from Feb. 5-11:

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Liberty Police - Generic

Wednesday, Feb. 5

8:44 a.m. – 3400 block of Belmont Ave., a 28-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for a prior DUI charge. Police arrested Morgan after they received a report that she drove to Quickmed and appeared to be under the influence. Police said a family member was called to pick up an 8-year-old boy who was in the car after they were unable to reach the boy’s mother. Children Services was also contacted, according to a police report. Charges weren’t immediately filed in relation to the incident.

Thursday, Feb. 6

12:41 p.m. – 800 block of Tibbetts Wick Rd., a woman reported that someone took prescription medication from the mailbox. She said she found the packaging torn open and the empty pill bottle on the ground.

Friday, Feb. 7

1:07 a.m. – 2400 block of Fifth Ave., Marcus Scissum, 38, charged with burglary, criminal damaging and aggravated menacing. After police received a report of a trespasser, officers reported that the suspect, Scissum, admitted throwing a brick through the window of the home. Police said he also threatened to kill a family member.

6:35 p.m. – 2500 block of Fifth Ave., reported theft of tools from a vehicle.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

5:07 a.m. – 3000 block of Goleta Ave., reported theft of more than $200 from an unlocked vehicle.

10:58 a.m. – 3100 block of Goleta Ave., reported theft of coins from a vehicle.

8:53 p.m. – Trumbull Avenue, Howard Winkleman, 44, arrested and charged with OVI and carrying a concealed weapon after a crash. Police said Winkleman appeared to be intoxicated and tried to eat paperwork that an officer was filling out after his arrest. Winkleman was also found with a folding knife, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com