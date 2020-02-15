Liberty crime activity: Woman suspected of being under the influence while driving child, police say

Wednesday, Feb. 5

8:44 a.m. – 3400 block of Belmont Ave., a 28-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for a prior DUI charge. Police arrested Morgan after they received a report that she drove to Quickmed and appeared to be under the influence. Police said a family member was called to pick up an 8-year-old boy who was in the car after they were unable to reach the boy’s mother. Children Services was also contacted, according to a police report. Charges weren’t immediately filed in relation to the incident.

Thursday, Feb. 6

12:41 p.m. – 800 block of Tibbetts Wick Rd., a woman reported that someone took prescription medication from the mailbox. She said she found the packaging torn open and the empty pill bottle on the ground.

Friday, Feb. 7

1:07 a.m. – 2400 block of Fifth Ave., Marcus Scissum, 38, charged with burglary, criminal damaging and aggravated menacing. After police received a report of a trespasser, officers reported that the suspect, Scissum, admitted throwing a brick through the window of the home. Police said he also threatened to kill a family member.

6:35 p.m. – 2500 block of Fifth Ave., reported theft of tools from a vehicle.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

5:07 a.m. – 3000 block of Goleta Ave., reported theft of more than $200 from an unlocked vehicle.

10:58 a.m. – 3100 block of Goleta Ave., reported theft of coins from a vehicle.

8:53 p.m. – Trumbull Avenue, Howard Winkleman, 44, arrested and charged with OVI and carrying a concealed weapon after a crash. Police said Winkleman appeared to be intoxicated and tried to eat paperwork that an officer was filling out after his arrest. Winkleman was also found with a folding knife, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.