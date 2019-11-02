Liberty crime activity: Woman paid for pizza with counterfeit money, police say

Saturday, Oct. 12

2:02 p.m. – 1600 block of Tanglewood Dr., reported theft of a door. Police said a witness saw two men steal the door and drive away, at which time the door fell out of the vehicle. The men then put it back and left. The witness was able to get the license plate of the vehicle, according to a police report. The owners said prior to that day, two men purchased a door from them and had inquired about the stolen door, which they said wasn’t for sale.

Monday, Oct. 14

5:55 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., police were called to Walmart for a fight in the parking lot. A woman reported that her daughters were punched by a group of people. She said they were earlier making fun of her daughter, who was riding in a motorized cart in the store due to a leg injury from a prior shooting. Police reviewed surveillance video and said it appeared that the group they spoke with had started the fight.

8:50 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., a woman reported that a man gave her counterfeit money for her iPhone, which she was selling. She said they arranged the sale over Facebook and met at Walmart. The man left before she realized the money was fake.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

6:30 p.m. – 6000 block of Lakeview Dr., a woman reported finding a bullet hole in her home. She said someone had been shooting in the fields near her property on Sunday afternoon.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

1:30 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., Laci Weaver, 20, charged with counterfeiting and theft. Police said Weaver paid for a pizza delivery with a counterfeit $50 bill.

3:53 p.m. – 3700 block of Oakwood Ave., reported home burglary.

Friday, Oct. 18

1:59 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., report that a suspect damaged a vehicle by “keying” the side of it.

Saturday, Oct. 19

9:21 p.m. – 2500 block of Cardinal Dr., Sean Griffin, Jr., charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and inducing panic. Police were called to the area for a fight between Griffin and his ex-girlfriend. Police said they realized that Griffin had a warrant for his arrest on a domestic violence charge, but Griffin ran away. A K9 was called to track Griffin as he ran through yards, a wooded area and through Stambaugh Golf Course. Police impounded Griffin’s vehicle and found his phone, but they did not find Griffin.

Sunday, Oct. 20

5:27 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., Cheryl Calibo, 42, charged with theft; and Michael Hefner, 38, of Kingman, Arizona, charged with theft, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Police said the suspects stole from Walmart and ran away. An officer hit Hefner with a Taser after reporting that he refused to obey commands and was “flailing around” as officers tried to arrest him.

6:17 p.m. – Green Acres Drive, Darryl Lemon Tate, 32, arrested and charged with failure to control and OVI after a crash into a pole. Tate told police that his tire went flat, causing him to hit the pole. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated and had a blood-alcohol content of .170, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

4:12 p.m. – 4500 block of Belmont Ave., police were called for a report of an unauthorized transaction made using a business owner’s personal information. Police said the suspect lives in Trumbull County.

Friday, Oct. 25

5:54 p.m. – 2700 block of Belmont Ave., Stacey Shopinsky, 39, charged with deception to obtain a dangerous drug. Employees at Rite Aid told police that Shopinsky tried to use a counterfeit prescription to obtain drugs. Police said she admitted to a dependence on heroin and had a warrant for her arrest on a drug possession charge in Portage County.

Saturday, Oct. 26

7:30 a.m. – 100 block of Wildfern Dr., reported attempted burglary with a broken window.

Sunday, Oct. 27

1:46 a.m. – 1600 block of Motor Inn Dr., a woman reported that someone took her phone, which contained multiple sexual videos that she made with her boyfriend. She said those videos were then posted to a pornographic website. She gave police the names of two suspects.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.