Liberty crime activity: Wife knocks pizza out of man’s hands before being punched, police say

Sunday, June 2

8:22 p.m. – 100 block of Mansell Dr., Police were called by a neighbor after a couple fought and a man drove his car through the yard. According to a report, they spoke with the woman who told officers that man got into a verbal argument with her, he then spit on her and pushed her before she slapped him. He later drove off through the backyard. That man told officers he drove through the yard after the woman slapped him during the argument. No charges were filed.

10:37 p.m. – 2400 block of 5th Ave., officers say they were called to the home after a woman says she was punched and kicked by her husband. She told officers they were fighting all day. According to the report, she showed police text messages from her husband that said, “I wish you were dead,” and “If you were on fire I wouldn’t p*** on you to put you out.” She told police she knocked pizza out of his hands during their argument.

Monday, June 3

9:02 a.m. – 3500 block of Belmont Ave., police were called after someone threw coffee at a man’s truck. Officers say the caller told them a known homeless person threw coffee into the window of his truck. She then went into the store and started yelling at people, according to the report.

Tuesday, June 4

10:23 a.m. – 4000 block of Logangate Rd., Officers were called to the by a man saying multiple people were chasing him with guns and trying to kill him. They say after requesting Hubbard police to help, they received another phone call about a man with a gun from another caller. Police say they found a person who told them he had consumed mushrooms. They ran through the building, banging on doors, telling residents that men were chasing her with guns, according to the report. No men with guns were found. Officers say they found a crack pipe.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.