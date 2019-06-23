Liberty crime activity: Wanted man found after trying to steal cooler full of pennies, police say

Saturday, June 15

7:39 a.m. – 2500 block of Cardinal Dr., Leeroy Williams, 65, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant. Police were called to a burglary in progress and found Williams, who they say was wanted out of Georgia for a parole violation on an original homicide charge. Officers say when they arrived, they found a man in the driveway, putting items in a duffel bag. Police say the man, Williams, was wearing a jacket that belonged to the former homeowners and had a cooler with a large bag of pennies inside.

8:40 a.m. – 2700 block of Belmont Ave., police say they were called to a gas station for a man who lost his wallet. After watching surveillance footage, they say a woman wearing a McDonald’s uniform shirt picked up the wallet and used the cash inside to purchase her items.

1:50 p.m. – 200 Goldie Rd., Russell Taylor, 38, was cited with driving under an OVI suspension and reckless operation on private property. Officers say they were called to the Walmart parking lot for a reckless driver who had thrown alcohol out of his car window. Police said the caller and other people were blocking Taylor from driving away. Police said Taylor was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, and he denied driving. Police said witnesses had photos of Taylor in the driver’s seat, however, and surveillance video showed surveillance video of him driving recklessly through the parking lot.

Monday, June 17

11:53 a.m. – Colonial Drive and Green Acres Drive, a woman told police that the father of her children hit her and pushed her to the ground during an argument. Police said the woman had visible injuries. Officers took a report in order to file charges against the man.

11:33 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to the Rodeway Inn for an assault report. A woman told officers that her soon-to-be fiancee came to the motel and punched her in the lip and threatened to stab her. Another woman also reported being threatened by the suspect when she tried to intervene. Both women said the suspect grabbed a small pocket knife and held it to their neck before she ran out of the room. According to the report, one of the women said the suspect returned later and held the knife to her cheek, cutting her. Officers say she was not bleeding, but she had two scratches on her cheek.

Tuesday, June 18

3:24 p.m. – 900 block of Keefer Rd., officers were called to the area for an animal complaint. They spoke with the caller who told them a pit bull got loose and then attacked two of her dogs. A witness said the dog also bit his finger. Police say there were scratches on one of the dogs but he didn’t see any injury on the witness, according to the report. The owner of the pit bull said the dog’s leash slipped out of her hands while she was taking the dog outside.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.