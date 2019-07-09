Liberty crime activity: Walmart employee says shoplifter threatened to get gun, blow his head off

Thursday, June 27

3:59 a.m. – 3500 block of Staunton Rd., police were called to a home for an argument between sisters. One of the sisters accused the other of choking and punching her. Police didn’t see any visible injuries to the woman.

Sunday, June 30

12:34 a.m. – 1600 block of Tanglewood Dr., Brian Korpela, 49, of New Castle, Pa., arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman said Korpela threw a glass bottle at her because he was upset that she let his cat outside. Police said there were two children in the home at the time.

2:24 a.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., officers were called to Walmart for a shoplifter who was accused of threatening a store employee. Officers spoke with an employee who said he confronted a man who was hiding headphones in his pants. He said the suspect told him, “I’ll go to my car and grab my gun and blow your head off,” after he warned him not to come back to the store, according to the report. The employee told officers that he recognized the man as a possible former Walmart employee, according to the report.

Monday, July 1

7:57 a.m. – 3600 block of Belmont Ave., officers were called to the Youngstown Treatment Center for a patient who reportedly damaged property. According to the report, a patient was mad over a policy violation and kicked a door open while leaving the facility. The report stated that the door was damaged.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.