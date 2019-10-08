Liberty crime activity: Thief takes cash register from Happy Buffet

Friday, Sept. 20

8:27 p.m. – 3700 block of Belmont Ave., during a traffic stop in the KFC parking lot, officers say they pulled over a driver, later identified as Christopher Mellinger, 40, with an IV in his arm and a hospital band around his wrist. He did not have a license or proof of insurance and gave a different name when asked to identify himself, according to reports. Officers found his name on the hospital wristband. A K9 found a capped syringe, a glass crack pipe and a push rod in the vehicle, according to police. Mellinger had a warrant for his arrest in Warren. He was also charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Sept. 21

4:15 p.m. – 100 block of Scott Ln., a woman reported that a suspect hit her multiple times in the face. According to a police report, the woman was kicking and screaming “bloody murder” to get help from a neighbor. She said when a neighbor saw her, she was dragged back into the home by the suspect, Jason Sop. Police say the woman had red marks on her face. A witness told police the woman was thrown on the floor and he could hear her body hit the floor from outside of the trailer. A warrant was put out for Sop’s arrest.

10:38 p.m. – 1600 block of Motor Inn Dr., police were called to investigate reports that a man grabbed, picked up and inappropriately touched two hostesses at a wedding. Police say one of the hostesses was 14.

11:59 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., a manager at the Rodeway Inn reported being robbed. He said he was coming back from the vending room and found another man trying to enter the main office behind him. That man pulled out a knife and took cash, according to reports. The victim said the robber was wearing a gray ski mask, brown t-shirt and was a smaller man, about 5’6″ in height. Police were unable to find the robber.

Sunday, Sept. 22

6:38 a.m. – 3500 block of Belmont Ave., officers were called to the Happy Buffet for an alarm drop. Police say the back door of the building was open, the front door was unlocked, and the cash register was gone. Police said surveillance video showed a man taking the register, which was later found in the back of the business.

Monday, Sept. 23

6:17 p.m. – 3400 block of Belmont Ave., while on patrol, an officer saw a man walking through a parking lot of CitiTrends and asked to speak with him. Police say, that man, identified as Gerald Kay, 45, of Cortland, identified himself as a different man. According to the report, Kay had a glass crack pipe and a capped needle in his pockets. He is charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

6:12 p.m. – 5500 block of Kingwood Ln., officers were called to a burglary in progress and found six kids in the driveway of the home. The owner of the home said a neighbor told him that he saw kids go into the garage. Police said upon further investigation, they found that one of the kids said he lived there and invited the others to the home, although he didn’t live there. The owner didn’t want to press charges, according to a police report. The children were released to their parents and grandparents.

Sunday, Sept. 29

11:59 a.m. – 3400 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to Blue Ribbon Cleaners for a report that a man was threatened with a gun. The victim told officers that a former coworker approached him while he was doing laundry. Their conversation was cordial until the man changed his attitude, according to a police report. The victim said the man left and returned with a handgun. According to reports, he pointed it at the victim’s head and said, “I should blow your mother f***ing head off.” Police said surveillance video showed the incident. Officers could not find the man, but charges are pending, according to the report.

8:32 p.m. – Gypsy Lane and Northview Boulevard, Brian Simione, 45, charged with driving under suspension, providing false information to avoid a citation, identity fraud, drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice. Police said Simione originally gave officers a false identity during a traffic stop. Police reported finding a glass methamphetamine pipe and knotted bags with residue were in the vehicle.

Monday, Sept. 30

12:44 a.m. – 800 block of Keefer Rd., officers were called to a home for a reported domestic. The caller told officers that she was involved in a fight with her daughter’s boyfriend. She said when she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, when Gariyon Dailey, 19, threw something at her neck and caused damage throughout the house. When questioned, police said Dailey admitted to throwing a lighter at the woman’s neck. He was charged with domestic violence.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

11:08 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., officers were checking the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn when they found a man, identified as Brian Mazzella, 46, sitting in the front seat of a vehicle that was not running. According to reports, a loaded handgun was in the console of the vehicle. Mazzella was charged with CCW failure to notify. The handgun was seized.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.