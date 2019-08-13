Liberty crime activity: Teen reports threats via SnapChat

Friday, August 2

10:16 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to a home for a reported domestic situation. While on the way, police were told that those involved moved to Speedway gas station’s parking lot. They spoke with a woman there who told them that her boyfriend had punched her in the face after she confronted him about him owing her $300. According to the report, the man ran away before officers arrived and police couldn’t find him.

Saturday, August 3

6:37 p.m. – 1600 Motor Inn Dr., officers were called to the parking lot of Motel 30 for a small child left inside a car. When officers arrived, they saw the car described to them stopped at the stop sign. They pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the driver. The driver told officers that he left his daughter inside the car while he visited a friend inside the motel. Police said he had a warrant for his arrest and didn’t have a valid driver’s license. He was taken into custody, and the child was placed with a relative.

3:05 p.m. – 3600 block of Belmont Ave., William Brown, 26, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop.

Sunday, August 4

8:55 a.m. – 3000 block of Green Acres Dr., police were called to a home after a woman said her tires were slashed. She told officers that she saw her former friend speed away from the street in front of her house.

11:42 a.m. – 1100 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., reported criminal damaging to a car at a mobile home park. Police spoke with the vehicle owner who said he believes some time overnight, someone attempted to get into the car. The passenger door was bent, and the hinge was rubbing against the frame.

7:30 p.m. – 4400 block of Logan Way, a teen reported that he was threatened by a classmate over SnapChat. He said the suspect told him that he owed him $10. He said the suspect threatened to have people find him if he didn’t pay, according to the report.

Tuesday, August 6

4:54 a.m. – 900 block of McArthur Rd., police were called for an argument over a vehicle. They spoke with a woman who told them that a man had taken the only set of keys to her car and ran or was hiding. The man, identified as Julius Ferrell, 29, of Girard, was found hiding in the garage. Police said he had several warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.