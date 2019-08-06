Liberty crime activity: Suspect facing federal charges related to attempted bank robbery

Thursday, July 25

9:58 a.m. – 3500 block of Belmont Ave., Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, is facing federal attempted bank robbery charges. Officers were called to the Home Savings for shots fired. Investigators say Hawkins fired a shot into the air, exchanged fire with an officer who was at the bank and then ran toward the cemetery. He admitted to trying to rob the bank saying he needed money, according to a criminal complaint.

7:32 p.m. – 1300 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., police say a man came to the department to report threats that he said were made by his father. Officers say the man told them that his father called him and said, “I’m going to kick your f***ing a** up between your Godd*** shoulder blades, you f***ing punk.” According to the report, the man had a recording of the conversation. The father was contacted by police, and according to the report, he denied having contact with his son.

Sunday, July 28

5:40 a.m. – 4000 block of Belmont Ave., Cleveland Jackson, 23, charged with aggravated menacing. Officers say they were flagged down by a man in the parking lot of Denny’s who told them that Jackson pulled a gun on him. According to a police report, officers seized a handgun as evidence. An employee at Denny’s turned in a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be cocaine, which was left in a booth.

6:11 p.m. – 3800 block of Elmwood Ave., officers were called to the area to speak with a woman who said she was threatened by her ex-boyfriend, according to the report. The woman told police that he and a friend had pulled into a driveway and began screaming threats that they would, “Shoot up the house.” Police said the man was argumentative with officers when they came to talk to him. Police say they warned him not to return to the woman’s property.

Monday, July 29

11:13 p.m. – 4500 block of Michigan Blvd., a woman found her car with spray paint on it and said someone threw a large rock through the back window. According to a police report, the woman told officers that she believed that a family member did the damage.

Wednesday, July 31

12:12 a.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to the area for a man passed out at the wheel of his vehicle, parked in front of a store. That man told officers that he was waiting for his cousin, who was inside the store, according to a police report. Police say the man’s license was expired, and they found a bag of marijuana in the driver’s door. They say his cousin was not located.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.