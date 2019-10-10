Liberty crime activity: Suspect admits to stealing wallet for crack money, police say

Thursday, Oct. 3

10:01 a.m. – Gypsy Lane and Northview Boulevard, police made a traffic stop for a fictitious plate and expired tags, according to a police report. A passenger, identified as Gwendolyn Denise Johnson, 59, was found with a warrant for her arrest through Mercer County.

1:55 p.m. – 3400 block of Belmont Ave., Cynthia Crafter, 63, charged with theft and receiving stolen property. A woman reported that her cell phone was stolen from her workplace. She said the store’s video system showed an older woman with a cane and a red hat taking the phone and walking out of the store. Police said the phone was tracked to an area near the Timber Ridge Apartments. Police said later, a woman matching the description of the suspect tried to return the phone, saying she found it in the parking lot. Police said when confronted about the video showing her taking the phone off of a shelf and concealing it, she said she was just trying to do a good deed and return a lost phone.

Friday, Oct. 4

11:39 a.m. – 2500 block of Cardinal Dr., a woman filed a police report, saying she received a call that her Social Security number was being investigated for fraudulent activity in Texas involving cars and illegal substances.

Sunday, Oct. 6

5:52 a.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., Trivonne Lindell Scott, 23, of Masury, arrested and charged with abduction and domestic violence. Police were called to the Rodeway Inn, where a woman said Scott beat her all night and stopped her from leaving the room. She told officers she is pregnant and scared due to threats she said Scott made, according to a police report. Police said Scott has a prior violent history of kidnapping and violence and is on parole.

Monday, Oct. 7

3:21 p.m. – 2900 block of Oakland Dr., Desmond Lewis Clark, 37, was arrested on a warrant and charged with robbery. Laytton Michael Shepherd, 26, arrested on a warrant and charged driving under suspension, no child restraint, complicity to robbery, endangering children and failure to comply with the order of a police officer. Police were called to the area after a woman reported that a man took her wallet and got into a burgundy-colored car. When stopping a vehicle matching the description of the car involved, officers say Clark, who matched the suspect’s description, was in the back seat. Police said a toddler was unsecured in the front seat. Officers also reported finding bags of suspected heroin in Shepherd’s pocket. Police said Clark admitted to taking the wallet but said he did so because he was smoking crack with the victim and she had not given him money for the drugs.

3:51 p.m. – 1300 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., officers say a woman came to the police station to file a report. She told police that a suspect posted naked pictures of her online. She said she has a protection order against the suspect.

