Liberty crime activity: Student arrested, accused of making shooting threats

Friday, Nov. 22

9:42 a.m. – 100 block of Leopard Way, a principal at Liberty Local Schools reported that he received information that a student made threats about a shooting at the school. Police said the student’s SnapChat showed images of rifles and racial slurs. The student was arrested and charged with inducing panic.

7:42 p.m. – Belmont Avenue, Joan Martin, 59, of Girard, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield and OVI after a traffic stop. Police said Martin was found with a crack pipe, and said she admitted smoking crack about 24 before the stop.

Sunday, Nov. 24

12:18 a.m. – Montrose Street, Brandon Jackson, 40, charged with DUI, failure to control and operation in willful disregard of safety to persons or property. An officer reported witnessing Jackson drive through a yard and hit a road sign. Upon pulling Jackson over, the officer reported seeing two open bottles of vodka in the vehicle and said Jackson appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Police said his blood-alcohol content was .222, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Monday, Nov. 25

6:12 p.m. – 3100 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to Aaron’s Furniture for a report that an employee was assaulted by an ex-boyfriend inside the store. Police said the suspect left prior to an officer’s arrival.

7:50 p.m. – Euclid Boulevard, Bria Collins, 26, arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons after a traffic stop. Police said she had a gun in the cupholder.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.