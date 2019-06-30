Liberty crime activity: Sister threatens woman, calls her, “walking piece of meat,” police say

Wednesday, June 19

6:04 p.m. – 4100 block of Parkwood Ave., officers say they were called to the area after a child was bitten by a dog. The mother told police her daughter was walking up the street when three loose Golden Retrievers ran up to her and one bit her on the buttocks. All dogs had their shots and had accidentally gotten out, according to police.

Thursday, June 20

7:36 a.m. – 3500 block of Ohio Trail. Police say they were called after a trailer and lawn mower were reported stolen overnight. The owner told officers he had the keys and whoever took it would need them to start the machine.

Friday, June 21

12:56 a.m. – 4250 Belmont Ave., police say they were called to the Rodeway Inn for a fight in progress. Police say two women had let a man and woman use their phone in their motel room. According to the report, when the man entered, he spit in the face of one of the women. The woman who entered the room attacked the other woman. Police say there were no signs of physical violence on either party.

Saturday, June 22

9:40 a.m. – 100 block of Warner Rd., officers were called for a criminal damaging complaint. The homeowner told police her security light installer found pellet holes in the light and vinyl siding and shingles. She also told them the light had been out since January or February and she believes the damage was from the home next door. The owner of that home told officers his children had BB pellet guns but that they would not do that. He told police that his brother-in-law, who was staying with them earlier that year, may have been responsible for the damage. Later that night, officers were called to the neighbor’s house for a fireworks complaint. While there, the homeowner complained the security light was too bright, according to the report.

Sunday, June 23

10:04 p.m. – 4700 block of Logangate Rd., officers say a woman called to report her SUV as stolen. She told officers she left the vehicle running in the driveway. When asked by police how long she left the vehicle unattended, the woman told them 15 minutes.

Monday, June 24

8:59 a.m. – 3500 Belmont Ave., police say they were called to the area for an unwanted person. They say they found Melody Holt. Officers found a warrant for Holt’s arrest for failure to appear in court. She was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

2:23 p.m. – 3489 Belmont Ave., officers say they came to the store Citi Trends after reports of a woman shoplifting. The manager told them a woman went into the dressing room and hid items in her purse before walking out of the business. An employee followed the woman out of the store and confronted the her before she returned the items. The items cost around $74.

5:17 p.m. – Police say a woman came to the department to report for homicidal threats. The woman told officers that her sister was making the threats toward her and her children via Facebook. She told officers that her sister told her she is a “walking piece of meat.” The victim told officers that she believes that her sister and brother-in-law had been stalking her by driving past her residence, according to the report.

Tuesday, June 25

4:43 a.m. – 4250 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to the Rodeway Inn for a fight. A woman told officers another woman came into her room belligerently asking about a gun. Officers were told by the victim that the other woman had been acting crazy all night. The suspect began filming officers during those statements. Bria McCall was charged with assault, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and criminal damaging. She was taken to the Trumbull County Jail, according to the report.

8:30 p.m. – 4250 Belmont Ave., officers say they were called after a man reported being assaulted by a co-worker at Station Square Restaurant. He said he was cooking when the kitchen supervisor was unhappy with an order of fries. When the man refused to make another order of fries, his supervisor shoved him against the cooler and grabbed him by the throat, according to reports.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.