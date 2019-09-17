Liberty crime activity: Pregnant woman admits she would test positive for weed, ‘probably not’ other drugs, police say

Thursday, August 29

11:19 a.m. – 1300 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., officers received a report of embezzlement at Plaza Donuts. The owners reported that a suspect admitted to stealing $12,000 worth of lottery books. The suspect had agreed to pay back $12,000 but did not make payments after being fired, according to the police report.

Sunday, Sept. 1

12:24 p.m. – 800 block of Keefer Rd., police were contacted in reference to an arson report. According to the report, a fence near a detached garage was set on fire.

Friday, Sept. 6

9:48 p.m. – Belmont Avenue, Macie Dutting, 26, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. Officers say they pulled over a vehicle in the Shaker’s Bar parking lot and found out Dutting’s driving privileges were suspended. During the stop, officers found a “meth pipe” that Dutting said belonged to a family member, according to the report. According to the report, she told officers she would test positive for marijuana but “probably not” for other drugs. Police noted that she is over eight months pregnant.

Saturday, Sept. 7

12:48 a.m. – 1300 block of Tibbetts Wick Rd., Jacob Marquette, 28, of Vienna, charged with OVI, reckless operation and criminal damaging. Police say they were called to the area for a vehicle driving through yards. They were told that the property owner and a neighbor chased the suspects down the road. Police said Marquette admitted to driving and said he swerved to avoid a garbage truck. Police said he appeared to be highly intoxicated and that there was spilled beer in the vehicle. Police noted that Marquette has a commercial driver’s license.

9:01 p.m. – 3100 block of Belmont Ave., Richard Jackson, 31, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers say they were called to the area after a caller reported seeing a man with a gun walking near ALDI with a woman and small children. Officers found that the weapon Jackson was carrying was a BB gun, which Jackson said he was carrying for protection. While searching Jackson’s pockets, officers found a crack pipe. Jackson, who police said appeared to be intoxicated, then denied that the coat he was wearing belonged to him, although his identification and phone were in the pockets, according to a police report.

Sunday, Sept. 8

11:11 a.m. – 3000 block of Green Acres Dr., Charles Brandt, 41, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Officers were called to an apartment for reports of domestic violence. Brandt reported that a woman in the apartment punched a window out. Police said the door was nailed shut, and officers had to force their way inside. The woman told officers that after noticing her TV was missing, she confronted Brandt and he grabbed her by the head and tried shoving her into a glass window. Police said Brandt admitted to smoking crack and seeing things that weren’t really there, such as strangers in the apartment. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, and police said she also had a warrant for her arrest.

3:28 p.m. – 100 block of Scott Ln., officers say they were called to a home after a dog bit a man. The man told police that he had asked the owner to put her Maltese-Yorkie mix away because it tried to bite him several times. The dog then bit his hand, and the man needed stitches, according to the report.

9:37 p.m. – Gypsy Lane and Cononado Avenue, Khayree Williams, 23, charged with carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and driving under suspension. He also received traffic citations. A gun was found inside a fanny pack in the center console of the vehicle after being searched during a traffic stop, according to police.

Monday, Sept. 9

11:55 a.m. – Gypsy Lane, police tried to pull over a vehicle but said the driver wouldn’t stop. Officers called off the pursuit at Coronado Lane and reported that the driver clipped another vehicle on Fifth Avenue.

2:44 p.m. – Belmont Avenue and Tibbetts-Wick Road, Madison Devault, 20, of Girard, was arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge during a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.