Liberty crime activity: Police say suspect ate white powder, ran away from officers

Thursday, Nov. 7

7:23 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., Shaunte Csoman, 34, of Painesville; Nicole Miller, 37, of Struthers; both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments; and David Griffin, Jr., 33, of New Castle, Pa., charged with criminal trespass. Police said syringes, pills and drug items were found in a room at Motel 6 after the three were ordered to leave.

Friday, Nov. 8

4:51 p.m. – 800 block of McArthur Rd., Roger Bartscher, 86, charged with aggravated menacing. A woman reported that Bartscher pulled a gun on her son. Bartscher, who has a CCW permit, admitted to showing the gun to the boy and saying “Stay out of my yard,” according to a police report. The boy said he and his friends were playing hide and seek and had been on the property.

Saturday, Nov. 9

8:47 p.m. – Colonial Drive, Mohamand Harris, 21, arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling weapons in a motor vehicle and counterfeiting. Police said during a traffic stop, they found a gun in the glove box. Harris also had credit cards belonging to other people and a counterfeit $100, according to a police report.

9:36 p.m. – 3600 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to El Tapatio restaurant for a report that an intoxicated man had taken a woman’s vehicle without permission. Police said the suspect was passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle, which was parked in the lot. Police said when they ordered him out of the vehicle, the suspect began eating bags of white powder and then ran away behind the business, climbing a fence and getting away.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.