Liberty crime activity: Police say driver sped off during traffic stop

Friday, August 16

3:11 p.m. – 3500 block of Belmont Ave., police reported that a driver sped off during a traffic stop. They didn’t chase the vehicle due to its high speed in heavy traffic. They’re investigating to identify the driver. Police reported taking the suspected passenger into custody but said she would not identify the driver.

Saturday, August 17

11:37 a.m. – 100 block of Goldie Rd., police received a report for several items stolen from a car. The owner told police that she remembered locking her doors, but officers found no damage to the vehicle or signs of forced entry.

6:19 p.m. – Belmont Avenue near Gypsy Lane, officers say they arrested two people while conducting a traffic stop. While searching the driver, Shaqayla Glass, they reported finding a bag of white rock substance. Police said she struggled with officers and tried to hide it from them. Police also reported finding a loaded firearm, counterfeit money, a bag with residue and a metal smoking pipe. Glass was charged with assault on an officer and obstructing official business. Randy Shipp was charged obstructing justice, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability.

9:39 p.m. – Churchhill Hubbard Road near East Drive, police attempted to pull over two ATVs driving in traffic. The drivers were advised to stop but did not, according to a police report. One driver went westbound on Churchill Road and the other went northbound onto Belmont Avenue, where officers lost them.

Monday, August 19

1:35 p.m. – 5200 block of Engleton Ln., a man reported that two lawnmowers were stolen from his property.

Tuesday, August 20

7:04 p.m. – 4100 block of Parkwood Ave., police were called to a home after they say a man pointed a gun at his roommate. The victim told officers that he met the suspect, Michael Stracener, in jail and let him move into the home. Stracener was charged with domestic violence, aggravated menacing and possessing weapons while intoxicated.

