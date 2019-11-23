Liberty crime activity: Police investigate theft of vehicle from impound lot

Police investigated the following incidents in Liberty from Nov. 9-20:

Saturday, Nov. 9

2:54 a.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., a man reported that a woman he knows stole his gun, which he left in the motel room where he was staying.

Monday, Nov. 11

1 p.m. – 3400 block of Belmont Ave., Robin Moore, 59, charged with criminal trespass. Police said Moore was asking people for money outside ALDI. Police said Moore had previously been warned not to return to Walmart or ALDI’s properties.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

8:56 p.m. – Belmont Avenue, Dorian Brown, 46, arrested on a warrant and charged with driving under suspension during a traffic stop. Police said Brown initially gave police a false identity, so he was also charged with obstructing official business.

9:49 p.m. – Liberty Tow Yard, reported theft of an motorcycle/moped from the Liberty Police Department’s impound lot. Police said a hole had been cut in the fence around the lot.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

8:26 a.m. – 5900 block of Belmont Ave., reported theft of a catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle at Myers Automotive.

5:05 p.m. – 1300 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., police received a report of loose dogs in the parking lot of Motel 6, which were attacking a customer and her dogs. The customer complained that the dogs scratched her vehicle as they were jumping on her car. Police cited the owner of the dogs, who admitted that they were not leashed when they got loose, according to a police report. Police said the owner of the dogs agreed to pay for the damage to the vehicle.

10:07 p.m. – 4000 block of Logangate Rd., reported theft of a ring and change from a vehicle.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

2:30 p.m. – 4200 block of Logangate Rd., reported theft of Air Jordan shoes during the burglary of an apartment.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.