Liberty crime activity: Police investigate theft of safe from Little Caesar’s

Thursday, Jan. 9

5:45 p.m. – Roosevelt Drive, Destiney Clawson, charged with endangering children and obstructing official business. Police said they stopped Clawson and a man driving away from a high crime and narcotics area. Police said the two tried hiding marijuana. Clawson admitted she went to the area to buy marijuana due to anxiety about having a tooth pulled, and she left her two young children in the car with the man during that buy, according to a police report.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

6:04 p.m. – 4700 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to Giant Eagle after a report that a suspect tried paying a phone bill with a counterfeit $20 bill. The suspect said she received the money as change for a meal, according to a police report.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

2:05 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., Fernando Lampkins, Jr., 57, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and endangering children; and Derrick Jones, 35, arrested on a warrant and charged with receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. The two were arrested after police were called to a fight between two men in front of Walmart. Police said Lampkin was involved in that fight and tried to run from an officer before he was arrested. Police said Jones had also been involved and was leaving in a vehicle before he was stopped by police. Police reported finding a loaded gun in the vehicle that Jones was driving. Police reported that Jones and Lampkins are family members. Police reported that during the incident, Lampkins’ child was left in a running vehicle with a marijuana cigar in reach.

Thursday, Jan. 16

7:16 p.m. – Belmont Avenue, Kurtis Byrd, 51, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. Police said Byrd admitted to swallowing a package of drugs prior to the stop, so he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police reported finding several bags of suspected cocaine and heroin, as well as Suboxone strips near where Byrd had been sitting. Police noted that Byrd also had a warrant for his arrest.

10:22 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., a Walmart employee reported being pushed by a shoplifter, who ran away and left in a green Ford Mustang. According to a police report, the shoplifter was described as a Hispanic man with a beard who was wearing a black jacket with “Army” written on the back, black shirt, silver cross necklace, blue jeans and black Puma tennis shoes.

Friday, Jan. 17

11:40 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., police received a report that an angry customer was causing a disturbance and had made threats and ripped the headphones out of an employee’s ears. Police stopped the suspect during a traffic stop nearby. Police said he admitted to taking the grabbing the headphones because he was angry about being accused of shoplifting but he denied assaulting or threatening anyone. Police said a review of the surveillance video from the store showed that the suspect left with unpaid items. Theft charges are pending, according to a police report.

Monday, Jan. 20

12:23 p.m. – 1900 block of Churchill Rd., reported theft of a catalytic converter from two vehicles parked at a storage facility.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

10:18 a.m. – 3500 block of Belmont Ave., reported theft of a safe from Little Caesar’s. Police said a review of surveillance video showed two men with a dolly pushing the safe out of the shop. Police said the locking mechanism of the door was damaged during the theft.

Friday, Jan. 24

11:04 a.m. – 3600 block of Belmont Ave., Joshua Ortiz, 26, arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop. Police said Ortiz was also issued a traffic citation after he nearly hit a police cruiser and was found to be driving without a valid license.

Saturday, Jan. 25

6:40 a.m. – 900 block of Powers Ave., reported theft of guns during the burglary of an apartment. Police said there were muddy footprints near a sliding glass door.

