Liberty crime activity: Police investigate report that vehicle hit woman, left area

Friday, Dec. 6

11:18 a.m. – 2500 block of Fifth Ave., reported theft of a firearm from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

Saturday, Dec. 7

1:04 a.m. – 100 block of Holly Dr., a woman reported that she was sprayed with Mace and assaulted by three unknown women who knocked on her door, asking for sugar. She said they stole her cell phone, keys and $200.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

8:15 a.m. – 1000 block of Ravine Dr., reported theft of a trailer, mower, leaf blower, chainsaw and weed whacker during a burglary.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

10:38 a.m. – 3600 block of Belmont Ave., Nicholas Spychola, 37, Maple Heights, arrested on warrants during a traffic stop and charged with identity fraud. Police said Spychola gave them another man’s name and Social Security number during the stop, but when learning that the man had a felony warrant for his arrest, he admitted that he lied about his identity.

3:34 p.m. – 3200 block of Belmont Ave., a woman reported that her ex-girlfriend stole her car when she was working.

Friday, Dec. 13

11:05 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to Speedway where a man tried to pay for items with a counterfeit $100 bill. Police spoke with the man, who said he didn’t know the money was fake and said he received it during a money exchange.

Saturday, Dec. 14

11:50 p.m. – 1000 block of E. Liberty St., police were called to investigate a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle. The victim told police that she was walking on the right side of Liberty Street when a vehicle hit the left side of her body, throwing her into the ditch in front of the Timbercrest apartments. She said the vehicle, which looked like an SUV, left the area after hitting her. Police went to the scene and found a silver-colored passenger mirror in the ditch, which had Toyota written on the bottom.

Monday, Dec. 16

8:48 a.m. – 100 block of Euclid Blvd., reported theft of cash from an unlocked vehicle.

5 p.m. – 100 block of Holly Dr., Samantha Strickland, 25, charged with burglary and aggravated menacing. A man reported that Strickland broke the window screen to his apartment and tried to climb through the window in an attempt to get their child back. He said she was upset that there were a large number of people in the apartment that she didn’t know. Witnesses told police that she was also making threats. Strickland, who told police that she was pregnant, was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

9:21 p.m. – 100 block of Kris Dr., Michael Liskooka, 58, of Girard, charged with violating a protection order. Police said Liskooka was at the home of an ex-girlfriend, who had a protection order against him. Liskooska said he was there to get money that was owed to him, according to a police report.

