Liberty crime activity: Police investigate break-in at business

Saturday, Feb. 1

3:07 p.m. – Liberty Street, Staci Vandall, 49, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop and charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Vandall did not have a driver’s license and appeared to be under the influence. Police said straws were found in the vehicle and said Vandall admitted to snorting heroin one hour prior to the traffic stop.

Monday, Feb. 3

7:08 a.m. – 3500 block of Belmont Ave., reported break-in at ViaQuest. An employee found a brick near the door and scratches on the doorknob, according to police report. Police said a filing cabinet had been forced open and money was taken.

1:39 p.m. – 1600 block of Liberty St., police and firefighters were called to the Days Inn motel after a fire alarm went off in one of the rooms. Police arrived to find an “excessive amount of smoke” inside the room from cigarettes, and a man admitted to removing the smoke detector from the wall. Police said the suspect and an unknown woman then ran out of the room and left in a vehicle. Police reported finding syringes in the room. Charges may be pending.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

9 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to Station Square Restaurant for a reported fight between two men in the bar. One of the men involved told police that he was punched in the face by an acquaintance who was not happy about a previous business dealing. He said he then defended himself and threw punches back. Police said the suspect left the bar before officers arrived.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.