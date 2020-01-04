Liberty crime activity: Police investigate break-in at business, theft of van

Thursday, Dec. 19

8:48 a.m. – 100 block of Mansell Dr., a woman told police that her cat was stolen, along with a car seat, high chair and tools from her home. The woman gave police the name of a suspect.

Saturday, Dec. 21

11:49 a.m. – 4500 block of East Dr., reported burglary. Police collected possible evidence from the scene.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

2:04 a.m. – 200 block of Colonial Dr., a man told police that someone threw a brick through his window, and he suspected a neighbor of throwing it.

Thursday, Dec. 26

1:01 p.m. – 1300 block of Shannon Rd., reported home burglary in which the perpetrator may have used a duck decoration to break a glass door. Another door was also damaged by a wrench.

5:47 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to investigate a report of a man who was selling beer that had been stolen from Speedway. Police could not immediately locate the man. Employees of Speedway said he had stolen beer from the cooler in the past.

Friday, Dec. 27

9:32 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., Thomas Hyde, 61, arrested on a warrant for felony charges out of Franklin County. Hyde was spotted because his vehicle was illegally parked in a fire lane at Walmart for more than an hour, according to police.

Sunday, Dec. 29

9:02 a.m. – 3500 block of Belmont Ave., report of a broken window at the Liberty Plaza.

Monday, Dec. 30

11:06 a.m. – 4800 block of Belmont Ave., report that two catalytic converters were taken from delivery vans at Mahoning Valley Infusion Care, Inc.

5:41 p.m. – 6700 block of Belmont Ave., reported breaking and entering at VEC, Inc. Police said the back and front gates of the business were cut, and a van belonging to the company was found on fire by the railroad tracks.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

5:22 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., reported shoplifting incident at Speedway Gas Mart in which 10 cans of Red Bull were stolen. Police identified a suspect.

