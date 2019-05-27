Liberty crime activity: Man takes device from store, leaves it on top of police cruiser, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday, May 21

4:03 p.m. - 400 block of Laurel Ave., dirt was put inside the motor of a skid steer, according to a police report. Officers say a construction company left the machine on the property after not finishing a job in April. The next day, officers say a man from that company worked at the property for half an hour, later driving to another job site. When he started the engine, the report says it was making noise. The estimated damage is over $26,000.

5:12 p.m. - 2700 block of Belmont Ave., a man broke the scanner to a store's cash register and took a touch screen ordering device, according to a police report. Officers say he then left that device in a brown paper bag on the hood of a police car. Employees say the man originally came into the store and purchased an item, then went back and accused them of stealing his cell phone before smashing the scanner and taking the device.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.