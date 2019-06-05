Liberty crime activity: Man said he was robbed after trying to meet woman for massage

Monday, May 27

1:49 a.m. – 3600 block of Logan Way, police responed to a home for a broken window. A woman told officers they had a party at the house earlier that day before going to another party. She said no one was angry with her or highly intoxicated at the party. When officers asked her to give a written statement, they said she told them to get out. According to police, she also told them she didn’t know if she closed the door. Nothing was taken from the home.

2:24 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., a woman told police someone used her credit and debt cards, and stole some cash from her purse. She said she left her purse in her motel room and believes a cleaning worker is responsible.

6:58 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., a man said he was robbed after answering an advertisement for a massage. According to a police report, he told officers he was supposed to meet a girl named “Kat.” While he was talking to her in a motel room, four men came in and robbed him, according to the report. He said the half-hour massage was supposed to cost $100, but $134 was stolen from him. He said he thought one of the guys had a gun, though he never saw one. Police are investigating.

7:09 p.m. – 100 block of Holly Dr., officers said a dog went missing after an apartment burglary. The person who lives there told them the window was unlocked. He bought the dog recently. Officers said he messaged the dog’s previous owner on Facebook, who said he did not have the dog and “[Victim’s name] and the Police can suck his d***.” Then the previous owner blocked him from the account, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.