Liberty crime activity: Man rubs trash against car after driver, passenger litter, police say

Tuesday, July 2

6:20 p.m. – 3600 block Belmont Ave., police were called to a McDonald’s parking lot after a man picked up trash and rubbed it on the passenger side of a vehicle, according to a police report. Police said it happened in the drive-thru. A witness told officers that two women in that vehicle threw items at the man’s vehicle. According to the report, the man told police his windshield was hit and cracked. He told officers that he rubbed their car with trash because they had littered, according to the report.

Wednesday, July 3

11:50 a.m. – Mansell Drive, officers say prior to a traffic stop, they saw a driver and passenger switch seats. Police say the original driver told them that he switched seats with the other person because he didn’t have a license, according to a police report. Police say a lottery ticket with white powder was found inside the man’s pocket. There was also a crack pipe inside the car, according to police. Joseph McCudden was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and could be charged with possession of drugs, pending testing of the white powder.

Thursday, July 4

7:15 p.m. – 4700 block of March Ave., police were called to a home after they say a man chased a woman out of the house with a gun. The man, Joseph Swogger, was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges.

Friday, July 5

10:08 a.m. – Mansell Drive and Belmont Avenue, police were called after a woman says she found a child unattended. According to the report, the kid looked to be 5-years-old and wasn’t wearing shoes. While police were investigating, the child’s father drove up on a bicycle and said his family was looking for the girl. He told officers that he didn’t realize the child had left the house and that she has special needs and can’t talk.

Monday, July 8

1 a.m. – 2600 block of Homestead Rd., officers were called to a home for a report that a man assaulted a woman and kicked her dog. While arriving, the man, identified as Dustin Anglin, was leaving the home. The woman told officers that he punched her in the face. He’s charged with domestic violence.

Tuesday, July 9

9:15 a.m. – 3000 block of Northgate Dr., police say they were called to the address for an unwanted man. They spoke with a woman who told them she was arguing with her boyfriend when he shoved her a few times and she fell. He then tried to punch her, according to the report. She told officers she took her two children and ran to the car, locking them inside the vehicle. Officers found a large hole in the closet door and other damage. The man, identified as Eric Johnson, was charged with domestic violence and criminal damaging. According to the report, Johnson told officers the woman hit him with a car the day before and he did not report it.

4:37 p.m. – 600 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., police were called to Belmont Pines Hospital after a staff member was punched in the face by a patient, according to a police report. The patient also spit in her face, according to the report.

9:37 p.m. – 2400 block of Homestead Rd., officers were sent to a home for a possible burglary. A man they spoke with told them he is on house arrest and believes his ex-girlfriend, who formerly lived with him, had taken property from the home, according to the report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.