Liberty crime activity: Man rides buggy in parking lot, drinks Mike's Hard Lemonade, police say

Sunday, Feb. 10

4:20 p.m. - 4200 block of Belmont Ave., officers were called to the motel for a man who was trying to break a window. Police say when they arrived, the man looked like he was trying to fight them. After a search of the man, they say the found a large piece of glass. Robert Skarupski, 48, was charged with criminal damaging.

Monday, Feb. 11

11:36 p.m. - 200 Goldie Rd., police say they were called to the Walmart parking lot for a man riding on an electric buggy while drinking a Mike's Hard Lemonade. The manager of Walmart told police, during the call to officers, the man got off the buggy and began yelling at him. Officers found the man and during a search, they found half the bottle in his pocket. Kevin Anderson, 45, was charged with open container.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

6:36 p.m. - Shannon Road, officers were called to a parking lot where a woman told them her husband rammed into her car. She says she was driving down the street when she saw her husband, she decided to pull into the parking lot and that's when he hit her car with his. She told police he drove away from the crash.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.