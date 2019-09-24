Liberty crime activity: Man chased with knife in Walmart parking lot, police say

Friday, Sept. 13

4:27 p.m. – 100 block of Goldie Rd., officers say they were flagged down by a woman who told them while she was making a payment at Liberty Auto Connection, she was punched in the face. A witness said there was an argument between the women but there was no physical fight, according to the report.

Saturday, Sept. 14

2:23 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., Max Sparks, 27, of Texas, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery; and David Nelson, 30, of Oklahoma, charged with complicity. Police say they were called to the Walmart parking lot for a report that a suspect was chasing someone with a knife. The victim told officers that the men chased him and one yelled “Kill him! Stab him!” several times. The victim told police he confronted the suspect about stealing his bookbag, and that’s when they started chasing him, according to a police report.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

10:11 p.m. – Crews Hood Road and Sodom Hutchings Road, Roger Lundgren, 72, of Warren, charged with OVI. Officers found a car on fire when reporting to a one-vehicle crash. According to reports, Lundgren, the driver, told officers that he was drinking too much on that day and had no idea what happened. Police said the vehicle went off the road and through a yard.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.