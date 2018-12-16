Liberty crime activity: Gun stolen from car at gas station, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monday, Nov. 25

12 a.m. - 400 block of Montrose Ave., police say they went to the home of a reported burglary. Officers say jewelry and a VCR were taken from the home.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

9 a.m. - 4200 block of Belmont Ave., police say a gun was stolen at Speedway. Officers were called after a man went inside the store to buy something to drink. He says he may have left the door to his car unlocked. When he came back to the car he found a glove and the gun missing.

Friday, Nov. 29

2:25 a.m. - 200 Goldie Rd., officers say after stopping the car, they smelled marijuana. They say they found a marijuana cigar and a handgun with an extended magazine. Alexis Scott, 33, told police she had the gun to protect herself and children from, "Female rivals in Youngstown city." Ernest Cottle, 33, is charged with possession of marijuana. Scott is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm.

7:57 p.m. - Northview Road and Gypsy Lane, officers say a woman ran from them after she lied about her identity. She told police she ran because she didn't want to go to jail. Kiara Harris, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply with order or signal, and driving under suspension.

Saturday, Nov. 30

3:18 a.m. - 200 block of Goldie Ave., police say they received reports of two people yelling at each other. Officers found a burnt, used crack pipe on Timothy Williams, 48. Williams was charged with drug paraphernalia.

7:45 a.m. - 4500 block of East Dr., officers say they were called to a reported burglary. They say a Playstation, AV cords, and a power cord were stolen from the home.

5:32 p.m. - 600 block of Goist Ln., police say they received reports of a man in a black hoodie with the hood up standing next to a vehicle outside a home. The caller told police she heard noises coming from her basement after she saw the man. Police say they couldn't find the man.

Sunday, Dec. 1

2:30 p.m. - 3000 block of Northgate Dr., police say a man reported his trailer stolen from the property. He says the trailer was full of junk and was padlocked to the trailer ball.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.