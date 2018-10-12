Liberty crime activity: Gun, ammo, birth certificate dropped off at Goodwill, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

10:53 a.m. - 4400 block of Belmont Ave., police responded to the Hampton Inn. The caller told police a man was screaming in the hotel's parking lot. The man was taken into custody and cited. Officers brought him to the Rescue Mission in Youngstown.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

1:33 p.m. - 2700 block of Belmont Ave., officers responded to Goodwill where someone left a box with a revolver, ammunition, two stun guns, a birth certificate and keys inside.

Friday, Oct. 5

4:23 p.m. - 4200 block of Belmont Ave., officers went to the Motel 6. A man told police he and his wife were bitten by two dogs after having an argument with the owner.

Saturday, Oct. 6

9:11 p.m. - Trumbull and Belmont avenues, Vincent O'Neill, 39, charged with DUI and driving under suspension. After a traffic stop, a man told police he didn't have a driver's license because it was suspended.

Sunday, Oct. 7

5:20 p.m. - 2800 block of Belmont Ave., Zackary Muir, 24, cited for driving under suspension; Randall Lloyd, 48, arrested on a warrant. Officers said they found a needle in a car after a traffic stop. More charges could come after drug lab testing.

Monday, Oct. 8

5:14 p.m. - 200 block of Goldie Rd., Darnell West, 35, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia; Heidi Altman, 29, arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, illegal use of food stamps and possession of drug abuse instruments. Police said they found a syringe, two crack pipes and a credit card belonging to a convicted rapist after searching West.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.