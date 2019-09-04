Liberty crime activity: Four girls reported missing from Belmont Pines after alarm goes off

Sunday, August 25

12:40 p.m. – 600 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., officers were called to Belmont Pines for an alarm drop and found that six kids ran away. Police say one boy was found in the front yard of the facility, but he returned inside. According to the report, one girl damaged the alarm system, which made the alarm go off and unlocked the building. One girl was found, but officers were told four girls ran into the woods.

Monday, August 26

12:45 a.m. – 5000 block of Fifth Ave., police were called for a domestic disturbance in which they received a report that a man pulled a rifle on a woman, according to a police report. She told police that she was able to get out of the home and went to a neighbor’s home. She told police that they went to Buffalo Wild Wings together, and he was too intoxicated to drive home. According to her report, he struck her with a closed fist and dragged her by her hair. She told police that he placed the rifle under her chin. Police found a gun and ammunition inside the home, according to the report. Richard Ryland was charged with domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated.

8:59 a.m. – 1100 block of Tibbetts-Wick Rd., police received a report of a woman being followed at the bank. She says a woman saw her there and yelled obscenities and threatened to beat her up. She then followed her in the car and drove past her home several times, the victim reported.

Tuesday, August 27

8:26 a.m. – 1200 block of Trumbull Ave., officers were called to a landscaping company for reports that employees didn’t receive items that they purchased from another company. A manager told officers that they found complaints online of this happening to other customers.

4:42 p.m. – Hadley Avenue, Kavin Moore, 31, arrested on a warrant after officers spotted people that they believed were drinking in the parking lot of Colonial Mini-Mart. Police said Moore and the others got into a vehicle, which an officer stopped nearby.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.