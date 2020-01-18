Closings and delays
Liberty crime activity: Employee says angry customer threatened to blow up bank

Police investigated the following incidents in Liberty Twp. from Jan. 3-7:

Friday, Jan. 3

5:14 p.m. – 3900 block of Belmont Ave., reported theft of a vehicle from the parking lot of Fast Trac. Police said the keys to the 2016 Honda Civic had been left in the ignition. A witness reported seeing two young teens in the vehicle.

Saturday, Jan. 4

10:14 a.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., an unknown man forced open a display case at Walmart and left with over $1,500 of stolen merchandise. Police are investigating.

10:36 a.m. – 4400 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to PNC Bank for a report of an unruly customer who was upset about an overdrawn account. An employee said the elderly man threatened to blow up the bank and the country.

8:28 p.m. – 100 block of James Ln., Leo Brown, 21, arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. A police report did not give details on Brown’s arrest, reading only that it came after officers were called to Vintage Village trailer park in reference to a disturbance.

Sunday, Jan. 5

10:05 p.m. – 3900 block of Belmont Ave., employees at Fast Trac reported that there was a suspicious man outside the business who was wearing a mask. They said he kept walking up to the door but would walk away whenever he saw a customer in the store. Police said the man was leaving as officers arrived, and he would not pull over, leading officers on a pursuit before it was called off. The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Holmes County, according to a police report.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

12:48 a.m. – 4000 block of Belmont Ave., Edgar Damron, 33, of Campbell, arrested and charged with domestic violence after a dispute at the Quality Inn and Suites. The victims told police that Damron showed up at the hotel and attacked a family member. They said a gun fell from his waistband, and the family member grabbed it, pointed it at him and got Damron to leave, according to a police report. Damron told police that he got into an argument with the man but said the man pulled the gun on him. He told police that he was wearing a bullet-proof vest during the incident, which police took as evidence during his arrest.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

