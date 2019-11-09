Liberty crime activity: Dunkin’ Donuts employee reports angry customer threw iced coffee on him

Thursday, Oct. 31

6:06 p.m. – 600 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., a woman asked police to look into injuries to her son while he was at Belmont Pines Hospital. According to a police report, staff members reported that the injury was minor but that it’s under investigation.

Saturday, Nov. 2

8:38 p.m. – 100 block of State Route 11, Anthony Walker, 43, of Cleveland, arrested on a felony warrant through Cuyahoga County and charged with driving under suspension during a traffic stop. Two passengers in the vehicle were dropped off at the Denny’s restaurant after Walker was arrested.

10:25 p.m. – 4300 block of Belmont Ave., an employee of Dunkin’ Donuts reported that an angry customer threw her iced coffee at him and drove away. He said she was upset that he wouldn’t clean out her reusable coffee cup before refilling it. The man said he told the woman that employees do not wash reusable cups.

Sunday, Nov. 3

8:16 a.m. – 6600 block of Belmont Ave., a woman reported that someone stole her 2018 Polaris utility vehicle from her driveway, although she still had the keys to it.

Monday, Nov. 4

1:45 p.m. – 2800 block of Belmont Ave., reported theft of a vehicle from Little J’s Car Lot. Police said they received a report that the vehicle was involved in a hit-skip crash in Youngstown on October 28 and that the vehicle was at the Youngtown Police Department’s impound.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.