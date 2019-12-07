Liberty crime activity: Dollar General employee says angry customer made threats

Monday, Nov. 25

8:35 p.m. – Churchill Hubbard Road, Larry Dawson, Jr., 34, arrested and charged with OVI after police say he pulled out in front of a police cruiser. Police reported that there were a woman and three children in the vehicle and that Dawson appeared to be intoxicated. He admitted to having a couple of drinks but denied that he was intoxicated, according to a police report.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

8:41 p.m. – 3500 block of Belmont Ave., Breona Smith, 24, of Campbell, charged with driving under suspension, possession of criminal tools and possessing a controlled substance. Police said Smith had five bags of marijuana, a digital scale and seven Tramadol pills in her purse. Smith told police that pills belonged to someone else, according to a police report.

Thursday, Nov. 28

4:26 p.m. – 3500 block of Belmont Ave., Kevin Anderson, 46, charged with aggravated menacing. An employee of Dollar General reported that an angry customer made threats after employees refused to sell him alcohol because he didn’t have identification. One employee said the man screamed, “I’m going to break your nose, you little b***h” multiple times.

Friday, Nov. 29

6:48 p.m. – 2700 block of Belmont Ave., Bryon Weidner, 29, of Hubbard, arrested and charged with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Police said Weidner was on the phone with someone when he was pulled over at the Fast Trac gas station. When told to hang up the phone, he screamed into the phone “Come to the Fast Trac” and that he was “going to be arrested,” according to a police report. Police then took Weidner to the ground and reported finding marijuana and pills that he said were Adderall in his pockets.

Monday, Dec. 2

6:58 a.m. – 2500 block of Fifth Ave., a man reported that the owner of a loose dog threatened him after he asked him to put it inside. He said the dog has been a problem in the past and has bitten people.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

9:58 a.m. – 4100 block of Monticello Blvd., reported damage to an SUV.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.