Liberty crime activity: 2 charged with child endangering after postal worker finds child alone

Friday, July 19

1:53 p.m. – 1300 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend threatened her and her daughter. She told officers she received threatening text messages from him including one that said, “I will bury you.”

3:19 p.m. – 700 block of Colonial Dr., Sydney Watkins-Roller and Charles Colvin, charged with child endangerment. A postal service worker found Roller and Colvin’s child alone, according to a police report. The worker told officers that the child was crossing the street and crying. The child told the worker that when he woke up his parents weren’t home, according to the report. Police said a door was open to the home, and they found another child inside. Police said Watkins-Roller returned home and said she left the children to pick Colvin up at work, which she said was “only right up the road.” She said she had only been gone for a few minutes, according to the report.

7:50 p.m. – 200 block of Dailey Ave., Michael Stracener, 56, charged with criminal trespassing, aggravated menacing and using weapons while intoxicated. Stracener’s neighbor called police to report Stracener’s dog entered his yard and “snapped” at his wife. The man told officers the dogs are constantly loose and bit his wife previously. Police said Stracener told officers that there was “nothing he could do,” and that he had tried to restrain the dogs before. Police said Stracener was confrontational and accused police of stealing a firearm and cash from his vehicle after a crash, according to the report. Officers noted Stracener smelled of alcohol. About five minutes after leaving, officers watched him go toward the neighbor’s home with a gun, according to the report.

Saturday, July 20

4:48 p.m. – 1300 block of Churchill Hubbard Rd., a man reported that his niece threw bottles at him, hitting near his eye. He came to the police department to file a report.

Sunday, July 21

1:41 p.m. – 1100 block of Manswell Dr., Cory Davner was found deceased in the garden area of a neighbor’s home. A family member reported him missing and said he was supposed to be dog sitting. She was concerned when she saw his car in the driveway and a broken landscaping light. Investigators found no signs of foul play but an autopsy was completed.

Monday, July 22

12:05 p.m. – 4200 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to the Motel 6 after a woman found a bag of “whitish” powder. Officers took the bag to the police station for safekeeping, according to the report.

Tuesday, July 23

10 a.m. – 3600 block of St. Andrews Dr., officers were called to a home after a reported theft. The victim told police a pair of “Ray-Ban” sunglasses were taken from her car. After finding the glasses missing, she also noticed a chainsaw and a backpack blower had also been taken from the garage, which had been left open overnight, according to the report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.