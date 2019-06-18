Liberty crime activity: 11- and 12-year-old try breaking into ammo cabinet at Walmart, police say

Sunday, June 9

4:32 p.m. – 200 Goldie Rd., police were called after two teens attempted to break in to the ammunition/BB gun cabinet in the sporting goods section of Walmart. Police found and detained them. They were identified as an 11- and 12-year-old. According to a police report, both were charged with theft, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business. Police said they also tried to steal a pair of socks and sandals.

Monday, June 10

9:35 a.m. – 4000 block of Monticello Blvd., police were called for a reported burglary. The homeowner told police her prescription bottle containing five or six pills and her Life Alert button were missing.

Tuesday, June 11

2:35 p.m. – 200 Goldie Rd., police were called to Walmart for threats left on the store’s voicemail. A store manager told police a male voice said he was “going to blow the store up.” The suspect said he was dissatisfied with customer service for not answering phones, then continued to say he needed condoms and bananas because he was “cramping up during sex,” according to a police report.

