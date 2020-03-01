Hubbard crime: Police arrest man on felonious assault charge

Sunday, Feb. 16

10 a.m. – 600 block of Dorchester Dr., Robert Kettering, 69, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman reported that Kettering punched her in the face during an argument. Police say when they made contact with the victim, she was wearing dark sunglasses to cover a black eye.

Monday Feb. 17

8:49 p.m. – Youngstown-Hubbard Road and West Liberty Street, Candice Desimone, 29, arrested and charged with OVI and numerous other traffic violations. Police say Desimone was pulled over going 52 mph in a 25 mph zone, had a blood-alcohol content of .196, over the legal limit of .08, and was unable to complete sobriety tests.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

11:21 p.m. – West Liberty Street, Thomas Lajwon Bailey, 25, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant by police after a traffic stop. According to police, Bailey was stopped on W. Liberty Street after noticing they had no illumination on the rear license plate. After running the man’s ID through LEADS, police say they discovered he had an active warrant for a felonious assault charge out of Youngstown. The felonious assault charge came after Bailey was accused of punching a woman in the face.

Thursday, Feb. 20

12:48 p.m. – 600 block of Raymond Drive, Donald Lee Sarvey III, 33, of Girard, arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order. According to a woman, Sarvey had previously been harassing her on social media and via phone, so she took out a protection order against him. The woman said despite a warning, Sarvey was driving by her house, blowing his car horn, and posting inappropriate statuses about her on social media. Police arrested Sarvey after they observed him driving past the woman’s home, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Hubbard City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Hubbard City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.