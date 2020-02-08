Hubbard crime activity: Woman reports man hacked her social media, sent explicit photos

Friday, Jan. 3

10:05 p.m. – 200 block of Stewart Ave., police were called to the area for a report that a man was on his knees and was unable to walk properly. When police arrived, they say the man smelled of alcohol and had cut his head open. Life Fleet was called and transported the man to St. Elizabeth Health Center. He faces charges for the incident, according to a police report.

Sunday, Jan. 5

5:07 a.m. – 100 block of Buckeye Dr., a woman called police after she says a man she had been seeing was harassing her and had hacked her social media to send her friends explicit photos. Police spoke with the man, who denied the harassment. Police warned him against contacting the woman.

7 p.m. – 100 block of Forest Hill Dr., a man called police after he says he noticed damage to his backyard fence slats. He contends that the damage may be from deer but was unsure. A report was filed.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

9:13 p.m. – 100 block of Church St., Madisson Thompson, arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of aggravated menacing. Two women told police that Thompson, who was staying with them, pushed one of them and then threatened them with a knife from the kitchen. They said she also called someone and they overheard her saying, “Someone is going to die tonight,” according to a police report. Thompson told police that she was upset that one of her roommates moved another woman in. She told police that one of the women scratched her first, according to the report. She was found guilty of reduced charges of disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Friday, Jan. 24

9:56 a.m. – 100 block of W. Liberty St., Jacob Sprankle, 42, arrested and charged with making a false alarm. Police said Sprankle reported to police that his medication was stolen. Police said Sprankle gave conflicting stories about the theft of the pills, leading them to believe the theft report was not credible. According to a police report, Sprankle was sent to jail without bond after a court hearing found that his probation had been violated with the new charge.

Sunday, Jan. 26

2:13 a.m. – W. Liberty Street and Grandview Avenue, Daniel Stout, 62, of Warren, arrested and charged with OVI, driving under an OVI suspension and traffic violations. Police said Stout had a blood-alcohol content of .152, over the legal driving limit of .08, and was found to be driving under a suspended license for a previous OVI charge.

Thursday, Jan. 30

10:25 a.m. – 100 block of Stewart St., a 61-year-old man was cited after police reported finding the front porch of a home was filled with junk and garbage.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Hubbard City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Hubbard City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.