Hubbard crime activity: Woman reports man attacked her, stole her wallet

That, and other crime reported in the City of Hubbard

Thursday, Oct. 10

9:22 p.m. – 100 block of Hubbard-Youngstown Rd., a man reported that he received fake money from a person while selling a gold cobra necklace.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

10:32 a.m. – 1200 block of N. Main St., a woman reported that someone tried to steal the exhaust system from her vehicle.

Friday, Oct. 18

11:56 a.m. – 200 block of Roosevelt Dr., Colby Maddox, arrested and charged with robbery and obstructing justice. A woman said Maddox got into her car at Circle K and wanted to have a discussion about their previous relationship. She said he became angry after seeing she had been talking to another man, and he began hitting and biting her. According to a police report, the woman’s 4-year-old child was in the car at the time. The woman said Maddox took her wallet and ran. Police arrested Maddox at his apartment, where they reported they found multiple guns and the wallet. Police said one of the weapons, an AK-47, was entered as stolen from Warren.

Saturday, Oct. 19

5:11 p.m. – E. Liberty Street at Mackey Street, Rayshawn Scott, 25, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic offense and charged with driving under suspension and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:30 a.m. – 800 block of W. Liberty St., an employee at Dollar General reported that a shoplifter left with items he put in a bookbag after trying to buy dog food with an EBT card.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.