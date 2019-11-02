Hubbard crime activity: Woman reports driver spit on her during road-rage dispute

Wednesday, Oct. 23

10:08 p.m. – 100 block of Walnut St., a woman complained about a neighbor beating on her door. Police said it stemmed from a dispute over a dog, which police informed those involved was a civil issue. Police issued a trespass warning to the neighbors and warned them to avoid contact with one another.

Thursday, Oct. 24

4:53 p.m. – 100 block of Caroline Ave., a resident reported that someone used his information to open an account with Verizon.

Friday, Oct. 25

7:20 p.m. – Rebecca Avenue and W. Liberty Street, police investigated a report that the Hubbard Eagles’ mascot was assaulted during a high school football game. The victim said the suspect, identified in a police report as Erik Szelest, approached him and asked him a couple of questions. He said the suspect then put his hands on him and punched him in the head. When questioned, Szelest told police, “The mascot had something on his beak. I got it off,” according to a police report. He’s charged with assault.

Saturday. Oct. 26

10:34 a.m. – 100 block of Tulip Dr., Robert Shellito, charged with assault. A family member reported that Shellito assaulted him after an argument over politics. Police said the victim appeared to be badly beaten.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

5:03 p.m. – 100 block of E. Liberty St., a woman reported that another driver spit on her and her car after an argument. The woman said the two nearly collided and the other driver blamed her for the near-crash. She told police that the man tried turning in front of her, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.