Hubbard crime activity: Taco Bell employee says drunk man threatened her

Monday, Sept. 16

11:59 p.m. – 700 block of W. Liberty St., a manager at Taco Bell said a man yelled, “I’m gonna light you up” after she told him that the store was closed. She said he appeared to be intoxicated, and he came back through the drive-thru to yell at her some more. Police identified a suspect but were unable to find him.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8:02 a.m. – 500 block of Moore St., police were called for a missing person report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.