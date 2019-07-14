Hubbard crime activity: Suspects advertised drug sales on Snapchat, police say

Wednesday, July 3

11:51 a.m. – 200 block W. Park Ave., reported home burglary in which a window was broken. Police said an anonymous call was made, revealing the name of two suspects.

6:35 p.m. – 800 block of W. Liberty St., Jeremiah Johnson, 38, charged with physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, possession of open container and disorderly conduct. Police received a report that a man was urinating in the parking lot of Speedway in view of other people. They arrived to find Johnson sleeping in a vehicle, according to a police report. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated. He told police that he is a “hillbilly” and “that’s why can urinate wherever he wants,” according to a police report. Police said Johnson was uncooperative about providing police with any information, and police reported finding a bottle of Kamchatka vodka in the vehicle.

Saturday, July 6

7:18 p.m. – 900 block of Saul Dr., Heidi Flynn, 38, charged with making false alarms. Police said Flynn called 911 to report that her girlfriend was in a hostile work environment. Police said when they arrived at the woman’s home, she screamed at them and she hates men and didn’t want them in her house. Police said she appeared to be intoxicated.

Tuesday, July 9

7 p.m. – 600 block of Jones St., a 17-year-old boy reported that he was assaulted and was having rib pain and trouble breathing. He told police that another 17-year-old boy jumped him, according to a police report. Police spoke with the suspect, who said the boy owed several people money for “smoking their pot” and said he left them hanging on the other side of town. A report was sent to the prosecutor’s office for a review of charges.

9:56 p.m. – 200 block of School St., Tanner Lintz, 20, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana. Brandon Faunda, 18, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, obstructing official business and tampering with evidence. Police stopped Lintz and said he appeared to be under the influence and failed a sobriety test. Police reported finding suspected marijuana, pills and a digital scale in the vehicle. Police said Faunda, a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the vehicle and was near a house on Clingan, where 22 Xanax pills were found near a bush. Faunda told police that he was staying at a home there, but police questioned the residents and they said they had never seen him before, according to a police report. Police said Lintz and Faunda were seen on a SnapChat video advertising Xanax pulls for $5 and showing large amounts of money while driving.

Wednesday, July 10

2 a.m. – 400 block of Caroline Ave., reported theft of money during a vehicle and house break-in. The caller reported seeing the suspects and identified one of them. The suspect was identified as being involved in another home burglary as well, according to police reports. Police are investigating.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.