Hubbard crime activity: Scammer targets pharmacy employee, police say

Tuesday, Nov. 5

2 a.m. – 100 block of S. Main St., police say a vehicle hit a pole holding a Walgreens sign, and no one was in the vehicle when they got there. Police questioned the vehicle’s owner, who said he loaned it to two suspects in exchange for marijuana. Police said surveillance video showed the crash and then two or three people running from the car.

8:32 p.m. – 200 block of W. Park Ave., Bryant Quinn, arrested on a warrant for a probation violation charge during a traffic stop.

1:19 p.m. – 100 block of W. Liberty St., an employee of Rite Aid reported that a caller contacted him, identifying himself as a DEA agent. The caller told him that illegal drugs had been dispensed under his name. The employee reported sending a copy of his driver’s license to the caller but realized it was a scam when asked to send a “bond fee” of $15,850 as part of cooperation in the investigation.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

11:15 a.m. – 800 block of W. Liberty St., a woman reported that her backpack was stolen from her vehicle while she was delivering food at Hubbard Diagnostic Center. Inside the backpack was a computer and $50.

Saturday, Nov. 9

1:48 a.m. – 200 block of N. Main St., Mary Rock, charged with aggravated burglary. A man reported that Rock, who he knew online but hadn’t met in person, broke into his house. He said he met Rock through an online dating website, but she “cat-fished” him. He said she continued to call and harass him over the years. He said she showed up at his door, pushed it open and grabbed him by the neck, causing scratches.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.