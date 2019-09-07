Hubbard crime activity: Police say unknown driver destroyed headstones at cemetery

Sunday, Aug. 25

3 p.m. – 500 block of Erie St., police were called for a report that an 8-year-old boy exposed his private parts to other kids and made lewd comments. They said the boy also peed in a pitcher and tried to get another child to drink it, as well as tried to get a little girl to expose her breasts, according to a police report. Police contacted the prosecutor and Children Services about the incident.

Monday, Aug. 26

2:31 p.m. – Cemetery Lane, police said someone drove through Maple Grove Cemetery, damaging and knocking over headstones.

Monday, Sept. 2

1 p.m. – 800 block of W. Liberty St., Tiffany Wilson, 34, arrested on a warrant and charged with theft, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Wilson matched the description of a shoplifter at Dollar General and she was found with a phone charger, which investigators believed had been stolen from the store. Police also reported finding drug items in her purse.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

11 a.m. – 200 block of School St., a woman reported receiving threatening text messages from a family member. She said it started after she rolled her eyes at the woman.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.