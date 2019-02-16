Hubbard crime activity: Police say suspect didn't pay for delivered wings

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Friday, Feb. 8

12 p.m. - 200 block of Fifth Ave., a woman reported that she received a small Valetine's-style trinket in the mail from an unknown person. She said she contacted the company to determine who sent the item, and the company told her that it either came from a military family or someone in a corrections institute. The woman was concerned because she said a coworker was being stalked.

Saturday, Feb. 9

2:21 p.m. - 700 block of Elmwood Dr., Donna Macovitz, 47, charged with theft. Belleria Pizzeria employees reported that Macovitz ordered two dozen wings but failed to pay for them after delivery. The delivery driver said Macovitz asked if she could pay for the order with a credit card, and he told her to call the restaurant with her card information. Employees indicated that Macovitz never did so and then refused to answer the door when they returned to her house, according to a police report.

Monday, Feb. 11

3:48 p.m. - 200 block of E. Water St., a bus driver found a 3-year-old child wearing only a diaper and reported that the mother came to pick the child up. Police spoke with the mother at her house and noted that she was very upset. She said the toddler was watching TV so she went to the bathroom. When she returned, she said the door was open, and her son had wandered toward St. Patrick School. Police said the boy appeared to be Okay, so they warned the woman to take precautions to prevent him from getting out again.

Thursday, Feb. 14

2:36 p.m. - 200 block of School St., Xavia Surette, 27, arrested on a warrant for an alleged violation of her bond.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.