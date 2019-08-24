Hubbard crime activity: Police look for credit card skimmer

Police investigated the following incidents in the city of Hubbard from August 15-19:

Thursday, Aug. 15

10:50 a.m. – Grandview Avenue at W. Liberty Street, a woman reported that a driver got out of her car and yelled profanities at her, accusing her of driving through a stop sign. Police spoke with the suspect, who complained about drivers blowing through the stop sign. She apologized for approaching the driver and said she was sick of people ignoring driving laws, according to a police report.

Friday, Aug. 16

5:22 p.m. – 300 block of E. Water St., a woman reported that her card was used fraudulently after she used it at a local gas station. Police checked the gas station for a credit card skimmer but didn’t find one.

Sunday, Aug. 18

5 p.m. – 300 block of E. Liberty St., Luke Lingenfelter, 24, arrested and charged with domestic violence after a woman reported that he choked her. A family member of the victim reported witnessing the incident, according to a police report.

Monday, Aug. 19

3:01 p.m. – 800 block of N. Main St., a businessman reported that two checks were missing from his business’s checkbook, and one had been cashed for over $400. Police said the man found that his son, who is on probation, cashed the check. Police are investigating.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.