Hubbard crime activity: Police investigating missing deposit from Save-a-Lot

Thursday, July 11

10:50 a.m. – 800 block of W. Liberty St., a corporate manager of Save-a-Lot reported that a deposit bag containing cash was missing from the Hubbard store. The manager said she talked to an employee, who said he took the money to the bank. The bank had no record of a deposit, according to a police report. Police are investigating.

Friday, July 12

6 p.m. – 400 block of Jones St. SE, a 19-year-old man reported that he was assaulted while playing basketball at Mattinat Park. He said words were exchanged with a group after one of the men smacked him in the groin during play. He said this led to the men hitting him and knocking him down before other people at the court stepped in to break it up.

Tuesday, July 16

12:02 a.m. – 300 block of Scott St., police were called to a home for an argument between teenagers in which rocks were reportedly thrown at the house. No charges were filed, but a 16-year-old girl was warned not to return to the property.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.