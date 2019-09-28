Hubbard crime activity: Police investigate shots fired from house of previous reported burglary

Wednesday, Sept. 11

5:48 a.m. – 100 block of Hager St., police were called to the area after shots were fired. Police spoke with a man living in the area who said he fired a shot at someone who was breaking into his home through a back window. He said the person fired a shot at him first. Police said a break-in at the home had been reported a few weeks prior at the same house, but they said the man gave inconsistent statements as to what happened.

Friday, Sept. 20

6:50 p.m. – 200 block of W. Liberty St., a man reported that another man pulled out a gun to threaten him near Circle K. Police said officers reviewed surveillance video and said it appeared that the caller had been following the man. They were unable to see where a gun had been pulled. Both men, who have a history of problems with one another, were told to stay away from each other, according to a police report.

Monday, Sept. 23

12:49 p.m. – 6100 block of W. Liberty St., officers were sent to Bellwick Bowling, where a junk vehicle had been left. The vehicle, which had no plates, was towed.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.