Hubbard crime activity: Police investigate report of forged doctor’s excuse

Friday, Sept. 27

7:40 a.m. – 500 block of N. Main St., Charles Shaffer, 19, charged with theft. Employees at Shop ‘n Save reported that Shaffer tried stealing a can of Axe body spray from the store. Police said earlier in the day, Shaffer tried to steal a phone charger from Love’s truck stop.

Saturday, Sept. 28

5 p.m. – 800 block of W. Liberty St., police warned a woman not to return to Dollar General after a complaint by an employee. The employee said she recognized the woman from a previous theft at the store and said she was acting suspiciously.

Monday, Sept. 30

10:56 a.m. – 800 block of W. Liberty St., a nurse at Hubbard Diagnostics and Specialty Center reported that a woman made a fake school excuse form for her son using their doctor’s name. She said they discovered this when the school called to verify the excuse. Police spoke with the suspect, who said she did sign the doctor’s name but didn’t think it was a big issue because her son was at the doctor’s office that day to pick up X-rays. Police warned the woman not to do it again, or charges would be filed.

7:40 p.m. – 100 block of Maple Leaf Dr., a man reported that someone took his golf clubs out of the bed of his truck.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.