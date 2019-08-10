Hubbard crime activity: Police charge driver with marijuana trafficking after traffic stop

Police investigated the following incidents in the City of Hubbard from July 30 - August 2:

Tuesday, July 30

4:32 p.m. – N. Main and Henry streets, Ariel Latoni, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana and driving with a suspended license. Police reported finding a coffee tin under the passenger seat of the vehicle, which they said contained $50, a digital scale and six bags of suspected marijuana.

Wednesday, July 31

1:08 a.m. – 100 block of Hager St., a man reported that he was stabbed by a burglar who was climbing into his kitchen window. Police said the man’s injuries were minor. They’re investigating.

Thursday, August 1

11:02 a.m. – 200 block of School St., a woman reported that her cousin was threatening her on social media.

Friday, August 2

11:48 a.m. – 100 block of Fox St., police were called after an 87-year-old woman with dementia was spotted walking around the area. The woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.