Hubbard crime activity: Police called for reported fight over pizza

Thursday, Dec. 5

9:52 a.m. – 500 N. Main St., a woman reported that she was shopping at Devine’s Shop ‘n Save and believes she left her purse in a shopping cart. She returned to the store, but said it wasn’t there and no one had turned in a purse.

12:54 p.m. – 500 block of W. Liberty St., police were called to the Shadow Run Apartments for a reported assault that happened after a fight over pizza between family members, according to a police report. A woman accused her son’s girlfriend of biting her, while that woman said the accuser pushed her first. Both women face charges. Police noted in their report that the four had been living in a studio apartment that had no bedroom. The manager of the apartment complex was contacted regarding the incident.

Friday, Dec. 6

6:40 p.m. – 600 block of Dorchester Dr., police were called for a dispute between two people. No charges were filed.

Sunday, Dec. 8

11:33 a.m. – 600 block of W. Park Ave., police were called for a reported assault. A woman accused her father’s caregiver of pushing her, but the caregiver denied the assault and the woman’s father said he didn’t see an assault, according to a police report. No charges were filed and the two were encouraged to keep the peace going forward.

