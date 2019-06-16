Hubbard crime activity: Officers involved in 100-mph chase

Monday, May 20

6:38 p.m. – N. Main Street at Drummond Avenue, police said a driver led them on a chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. Officers said the driver ran through a red light at N. Main Street and Truck World Boulevard, almost causing a crash. The chase continued through Hubbard Township, Brookfield and Sharon before officers lost the driver on the Shenango Valley Freeway, according to a police report.

Wednesday, May 22

8:43 p.m. – 600 block of Saul Dr., Kayla Taylor, 26, charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. A man told police he loaned Taylor, a friend, his car in November to use for a week. He said since then, he had been trying to get the car back but Taylor kept making excuses and later refused to return it. An officer talked to Taylor, who said the car was expired so she couldn’t drive it, according to a police report. The officer told Taylor she had months to return it beforehand and could have it towed or make other arrangements. She also told the officer that she wasn’t near Hubbard, although police said she told the vehicle’s owner she was an hour away, according to the report.

Monday, May 27

12:57 a.m. – 100 block of Colliers Ct., a woman reported that her estranged husband was pounding on her door, yelling at her. He left before an officer arrived and the woman didn’t want to press charges or open an investigation, according to a police report.

Thursday, June 6

10 p.m. – 100 block of Jacobs Rd., police were called about an argument between three people. A man was warned not to return to the home and he was given a ride back to his place, according to a police report.

Friday, June 7

5:24 p.m. – 200 block of Viola Ave., Michael Hermensky, 42, charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct following an argument over property with a neighbor. Police said while an officer was on the scene, Hermensky started screaming obscenities toward the officer and the neighbor. Police said he then “chest bumped” and pushed the officer. The officer stunned Hermensky with a Taser to get him under control, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.