Hubbard crime activity: Man reports rifle, bow stolen from vehicle

Saturday, Oct. 5

3:39 p.m. – 100 block of Christian Ave., a man reported that someone walked through freshly-poured cement on his sidewalk and driveway. Police said there were two sets of footprints, appearing to belong to adults.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

10:50 a.m. – 200 block of W. Liberty St., police were given a letter that was sent to the City Administration building. The letter was anonymous, signed from “a very concerned citizen,” and mentioned an Italian restaurant in Akron.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

5:21 p.m. – 100 block of E. Water St., a man reported that someone stole a rifle and a bow from his vehicle. He said the items were last seen in his vehicle on Saturday, as he was leaving the Hubbard Conservation Club.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.